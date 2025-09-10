Lloyd’s Register Approves HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ LNG Carrier Design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for its next-generation LNG carrier design featuring a forward accommodation layout and integrated Wind Challenger, wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).

Developed in collaboration with MOL and the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, the new design relocates the accommodation and bridge block from its conventional aft position to the bow. This fore-deckhouse configuration offers the opportunity for reduced aerodynamic drag, improved propulsion efficiency and potential lower fuel consumption.

The forward accommodation layout provides a clear and unobstructed open deck space above cargo area, allowing for optimal placement and increasing number of WAPS technologies such as MOL’s Wind Challenger. This open deck space provides flexibility to accommodate varying sail numbers, types and spacing.

The design also supports future integration of alternative fuel modules, and battery storage, making it adaptable to evolving fuels, regulations and owner requirements.

The AiP follows LR’s extensive technical evaluation of the concept’s safety, feasibility and regulatory compliance. This included a full review of applicable IMO requirements, class rules and industry guidelines, supported by structured risk assessments including HAZID.