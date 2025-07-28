Lloyd’s Register Approves KSOE’s Next-Gen Newcastlemax Bulk Carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) for its next-generation 210,000 DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier design.

The innovative design features flexibility for multiple fuel types, including conventional fuels, LNG, ammonia, and methanol, enabling shipowners to adapt to current and emerging environmental regulations and future fuel availability.

The vessel design incorporates advanced smart navigation systems and optimized hull form to enhance fuel efficiency and operational safety while reducing CO₂ emissions.

“This collaboration demonstrates Lloyd’s Register’s strategic approach to supporting innovation in the maritime industry. The AiP represents a new milestone in the development of next-generation bulk carrier technology, positioning both LR and KSOE as leaders in the industry's transition towards sustainable and technologically advanced maritime solutions,” said Nikos Kakalis, Global Bulk Carrier Segment Director, LR.

“Our partnership with Lloyd's Register enables us to use our combined expertise in developing bulk carrier designs that meet the industry's evolving requirements. This collaboration provides enhanced understanding of Newcastlemax bulk carrier applications for future shipbuilding projects while maximizing commercial potential in this advancing field of technology,” added Bong-geo Kim, Head of Global Shipyard Technical Sales Team, KSOE.