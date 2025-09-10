Lloyd's Register Grants AiP for Floating Ammonia Cracker Unit

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register for Floating Ammonia Cracker Unit (FACU), jointly developed by the group for onshore hydrogen supply.

FACU is a solution that enables direct hydrogen supply from offshore to onshore by equipping vessels with technology that thermally decomposes ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen.

It is expected to accelerate the use of hydrogen energy as part of global decarbonization effort.

MOL, HD KSOE and HHI have finalized the conceptual design, including the process layout and general arrangement of FACU.

In support of this achievement, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) collaborated on the ammonia cracking process and module design, enabling a single-train capacity of 1,000 ton/day hydrogen supply based on H2ACT technology, and Amogy (AMOGY) has provided a new catalyst solution.

“As the demand for hydrogen, a clean energy source, continues to grow, establishing a robust supply chain is crucial for its widespread deployment. By receiving ammonia, cracking it onboard, and delivering hydrogen to onshore, this solution contributes to the stable supply of clean energy in areas where building onshore facilities is challenging, and the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain toward decarbonization,” MOL said.