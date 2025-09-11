Lloyd’s Register Grants AiP for HD Hyundai Heavy Industries VLGC

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a new Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) design that features a forward accommodation block and integration of wind assisted propulsion systems (WAPS). The announcement was made during a ceremony at Gastech 2025.

By relocating the bridge and accommodation block to the bow, the vessel’s aerodynamic profile is improved, reducing headwind resistance and improving overall propulsion efficiency.

The fore-deckhouse configuration also provides clear, unobstructed space from midship to the stern, allowing for optimized sail spacing and placement of WAPS technologies. This flexibility also supports integration of other sustainable technologies such as onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS), alternative fuel modules for ammonia or hydrogen, and battery energy storage systems.

The AiP was awarded in collaboration with the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), whose involvement will support future regulatory alignment and flag approval pathways.