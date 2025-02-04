Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Lloyd's Register Introduces New Notation for Fin Stabilizers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 4, 2025

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Lloyd's Register (LR) has introduced its first class notation for fin stabilizers.  

With the increasing demand for enhanced passenger experiences on modern cruise ships, fin stabilizers have become integral to providing a smooth and enjoyable journey.

Located under the waterline on the side of a ship's hull, fin stabilizers provide a roll damping effect, counteracting the ship's natural roll and ensuring a stable voyage.

The new class notation covers the strength, machinery and control aspects of fin stabilizers, including their integration into the ship's hull. It does not assess the performance of the fin stabilizer in improving sea-keeping, rather it ensures that the stabilizer is functional and reliable.

