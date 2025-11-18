Lloyd’s Register, Jinan Shipyard Partner for Maritime Innovation Across the Gulf Cooperation Council Region

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jinan Shipyard, a Qatar Free-Zone-based shipbuilding company, to collaborate on the development, classification, inspection, and certification of marine vessels including yachts and tugs.

This strategic partnership marks a step forward in enhancing shipbuilding capabilities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The MOU outlines a shared commitment to promoting safety, quality, and innovation in maritime construction and repair, while ensuring full compliance with international standards and regulations.

Under the agreement, Jinan Shipyard will align its construction and repair activities with LR’s classification requirements, while LR will assign qualified surveyors, offer technical guidance, and issue certification upon successful completion of inspections and assessments.

A joint steering committee will guide the implementation of the MOU, ensuring collaboration and transparency throughout the partnership. The agreement, which runs until December 2026, includes provisions for renewal by mutual consent.

"This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable and efficient shipbuilding practices in the region. Together, we aim to support the growth of Qatar’s maritime industry and contribute to global standards of excellence," said Engel-Jan de Boer, LR’s Yacht Segment Director.