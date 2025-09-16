Lloyd’s Register Launches Biofuel Advisory Service to Accelerate Shipping Decarbonization

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched its new Biofuel Advisory service at London International Shipping Week to help shipowners, fuel suppliers and producers adopt biofuels safely and at scale.

Biofuels are emerging as one of the most proven and reliable alternative fuel options for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. LR’s new service is designed to remove uncertainty for the industry by providing end-to-end support across the biofuel supply chain, from production and certification through to delivery and onboard use.

The initiative builds on two years of groundwork and combines LR’s energy transition advisory with the technical expertise of its Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS). FOBAS’ experience with biofuels spans over 20 years, during which it has collaborated with shipowners, suppliers and producers to advance safe and scalable adoption of alternative fuels. This expertise has been applied to several industry firsts, including supporting United European Car Carriers (UECC) in spearheading the use of cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL) as a sustainable marine fuel1, and guiding Whitaker Tankers’ Whitchampion to achieve the first FAME B100 certification2. This integrated approach gives clients clarity on regulatory compliance, fuel performance and operational risk, helping them make faster, more informed decisions.

LR has already worked with leading biofuel producers to assess the impact of regulation on market demand, supported major bunker suppliers in producing transparent documentation for buyers, and guided shipowners through the testing and operational steps needed to start using biofuels across their fleets.

The new service was launched at an exclusive event, hosted by Lloyd’s Register during London International Shipping Week. In the 90-minute session—LR Fuel For Thought: The Biofuel Briefing – Strategy, Supply & Safety—LR’s specialist Advisory team and industry leading experts discussed future outlooks, cost benefits and regulatory compliance and what to consider once the decision for biofuels has been taken.