Lloyd’s Register to Take Over OCX Consortium Leadership

Lloyd’s Register (LR) will assume the Chair of The Open Class 3D Exchange (OCX) Consortium this month (January 2026).

LR’s Nathan Lindop will take over as both Chair and Coordinator of the Consortium, succeeding DNV’s Ole Christian Astrup, who has held the position since the group’s formation in 2019.

The planned rotation comes as the initiative moves from its early development phase into broader industry adoption, with more shipyards, designers and technology providers now building the OCX standard directly into their digital toolsets.

OCX is a 3D model-based class approval standard designed to enable seamless exchange of geometry and metadata between various design and classification software. OCX 3D models can also replace traditional 2D structure drawings for classification, saving time for shipyards and helping class associations respond faster to designers' needs.

The Consortium, which has grown to 40 members, is at the forefront of efforts to streamline data exchange and improve collaboration across the ship design and classification process. OCX aims to reduce duplication, cut manual re-work and support a more integrated digital workflow between yards, designers and class.

Lindop’s appointment is expected to bring renewed focus to strengthening implementation and widening uptake of the standard as more companies pursue digital transformation strategies. As Coordinator, he will also guide the Consortium’s technical direction as it develops new capabilities and expands its scope.