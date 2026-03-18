Lloyd's Register, OneOcean Report Warns Shipping Must Master Data to Remain Competitive

Shipping companies must improve how they collect, structure and use operational data if they are to remain competitive in an increasingly regulated and digital operating environment, according to new research from Lloyd’s Register (LR) and OneOcean.

The report, Mastering maritime data for competitive advantage, launched March 18 at the Smart Maritime Network Conference in Athens, argues that while the maritime sector is generating more operational information than ever before, much of it remains fragmented, poorly structured or underused. This leads to inadequate data quality levels and a lack of data standardization, which has a large impact on maritime digital transformation.

As regulatory pressure intensifies through frameworks such as the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime, reliable operational data is becoming central to both compliance and commercial decision-making.

The report suggests that the industry still has some way to go before digital tools deliver their full potential. According to LR’s latest Digital Maturity Index (DMI) data standardization stood at 2.45 out of 4, with shipping’s overall digital maturity currently sitting at 2.1 out of a possible 4, highlighting uneven progress across the sector.

For many shipowners and operators, the challenge lies not in generating data but in ensuring it reaches adequate data quality levels and can be trusted and used effectively across ship and shore operations.

The report examines how maritime organizations handle information across the full data lifecycle, from onboard collection and validation through to transfer, processing and operational use.

Weaknesses frequently emerge at the earliest stages, the research suggests, where operational information is still often entered manually or stored in isolated systems. This can lead to data quality issues that later complicate emissions reporting, performance analysis or commercial decision-making.

The report argues that improving data governance, standardization and system integration will be essential if the industry is to unlock the value of information already being produced across fleets.

Improved vessel connectivity and cloud-based platforms are also reshaping how data moves between ship and shore. High-capacity satellite networks and integrated digital systems now allow operators to transmit vessel performance data in near real time, enabling quicker operational decisions and closer monitoring of fleet performance.

However, the report cautions that advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics depend heavily on the quality of the underlying data. Without consistent governance and verification processes, automated systems risk amplifying inaccuracies rather than delivering operational insight.

The research concludes that the next stage of maritime digitalization will depend on stronger collaboration across the wider maritime ecosystem, including shipowners, technology providers, class societies, ports and regulators.

The report forms part of LR’s Digital Transformation Research Programme and was produced jointly with OneOcean.

Download a copy of the report here.