Lloyd’s Register Strengthens Leadership in China with New Appointments

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has further enhanced its capabilities in China with the announcement of three new senior appointments.

Tianxiang Li (TX), LR’s Director of Global Technical Support Office (TSO), has been appointed as President for Greater China. He will lead senior client relationships and strategic engagement, strengthening alignment between LR’s global technical leadership and the priorities of Chinese owners, yards and designers.

TX joined LR in 2008 and held leadership positions in the Technical Support Office since 2011. Appointed Global TSO Director in 2022, he has provided leadership across technical, resource and capability challenges, ensuring globally consistent support for LR’s clients. Before LR, TX worked as a Consultant Naval Architect.

Elina Papageorgiou, who currently serves as President for Greece and Cyprus and most recently held the role of Global Strategic Growth Director looking after LR’s most prominent global clients, now expands her remit to become Global Client Director.

Based in LR’s Shanghai office, Elina is responsible for shaping global client strategies and driving growth across key international markets, with a strong focus on strengthening partnerships in strategically important regions and building long-term client value. She also leads a dedicated team that acts as the primary point of contact for shipowners building in China, ensuring a consistently positive client experience throughout the build process with LR.

With more than two decades of experience in shipping and classification, Elina will work closely with both global and Chinese shipowners, shipbuilders, and maritime stakeholders, reinforcing long-term relationships, ensuring a positive client experience and supporting sustainable growth both regionally and globally.

In addition, Nikos Tsatsaros has been appointed Head of the Technical Performance Group for Lloyd’s Register in Greater China, based in Shanghai. Bringing more than 20 years’ experience across ship surveying, newbuilding, and commercial roles, he will lead teams responsible for technical governance, performance oversight, and compliance across LR’s extensive survey and newbuilding portfolio.

Nikos’ role reinforces LR’s position as a trusted partner to shipyards and shipowners, particularly as China accelerates investment in high-capacity facilities, green technologies, digitalisation, and next-generation vessels.

LR has supported the Chinese shipping industry for more than 150 years and today works with a number of the country’s leading shipyards and owners, especially on pioneering vessel projects such as ammonia fueled bulk carriers, next generation LNG carriers and other state-of-the-art ship types in China.