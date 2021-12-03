LMG Marin to Design Zero-emissions Fuel Tanker

Naval architecture firm LMG Marin has secured a contract to design a zero-emissions tanker for Grieg Edge, the dedicated innovation unit of the Grieg Maritime Group. The vessel is said to be the world’s first green ammonia-fueled tanker, according to the Norway-based designer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Marine.

The new ship, to be named Green Ammonia, will transport and distribute green ammonia fuel from a production facility in Berlevåg, Norway, to Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole from 2024, replacing coal-fired power.

Conventional ammonia, also known as grey ammonia, is manufactured by mixing hydrogen and atmospheric nitrogen under pressure, with the production of every tonne of grey ammonia producing two tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), negating its green benefits. Green ammonia is produced with hydrogen derived from water electrolysis powered by renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar, making it an environmentally-friendly fuel.

LMG Marin Managing Director Torbjørn Bringedal said, “LMG Marin is pleased to be selected by Grieg Edge to provide design services for MS Green Ammonia. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Grieg Edge who is at the forefront of developing new business opportunities within the maritime industry with sustainability as a pre-requisite. Together with Grieg Edge, we are excited in pursuing new green technologies and making it a future reality.”

Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Wong Weng Sun said, “As LMG Marin commences design work on the world’s first green ammonia-fueled tanker, it is able to leverage the Group’s integrated marine and offshore engineering capabilities, deep R&D domain expertise and technological bench strength in designing and building high-performance and specialized vessels.”

As a founding member of the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD), Sembcorp Marine is currently involved in a study initiated by GCMD to define safety and operational envelopes for an ammonia bunkering pilot in Singapore as various industry stakeholders work to enhance Singapore’s status as a major marine fuel bunkering hub. This effort also supports the International Maritime Organization’s goal to halve shipping greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 relative to 2008 levels.

Wong said, “The world’s energy transition is underway and the marine industry has been proactive in driving the industry forward towards a greener future. This exciting period of change also opens up new business possibilities and opportunities. Sembcorp Marine is determined to leverage its deep engineering expertise and state-of-the-art facilities to create green waves for a more sustainable offshore and marine industry, globally.”