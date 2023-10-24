LNG Bunker Barge Clean Everglades Christened

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. shipbuilder Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS) held a christening ceremony for recently constructed liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge Clean Everglades.

The vessel is the sister ship to the LNG barge, Clean Canaveral, which was delivered by FBS two years ago and has made more than 65 successful LNG bunker deliveries. Similar in design and appearance, the articulated tug barge (ATB) will hold 5,500 cubic meters of LNG.

“The previous FBS-built LNG barge was delivered on schedule during the global pandemic, which was quite an accomplishment,” said Jan Allman, FBS' Vice President and General Manager. “We are ready to deliver the Clean Everglades six weeks ahead of schedule, thanks in part to a clean, brilliant design and the motivated, experienced shipbuilders here at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding."

FBS was contracted by Seaside LNG to build a 5,500 cubic meter (CBM) LNG bunker barge. Seaside LNG has the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges operating in the United States.

“Polaris New Energy is excited to continue to expand the LNG bunkering infrastructure in the United States” said Tim Casey CEO of Seaside LNG. “The delivery of the Clean Everglades will give us the ability to expand our LNG bunkering business to the Gulf of Mexico. Partnering with the talented and professional staff at FBS has produced a second exceptional vessel.”

Demand for LNG to fuel the maritime sector is growing rapidly with orders for LNG vessels eclipsing 30% of the fleet orderbook. LNG is the leading solution in the maritime sector as the industry advances its sustainability goals to meet growing emissions reductions goals.

To be paired with a new 4,000-horsepower tug built by Coden, Ala. shipbuilder Master Boat Builders, Inc., the new barge is fitted with four 1,375 CBM IMO Type C tanks. It will utilize a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wartsila. The vessel is 340’ overall length, 66’ beam, and 32’-10” deep. The ATB is also an Oceans Classed ABS barge.