LNG-Fueled Container Ships Prop Up Alternative Fuel Orders in 2025, DNV Finds

LNG-fueled container ships helped sustain the share of alternative fuels in the global shipbuilding orderbook in 2025, even as overall newbuilding activity slowed sharply following a record year, according to data from classification society DNV.

Annual figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight platform show that while total newbuild orders fell to 2,403 vessels in 2025 from 4,405 a year earlier, alternative-fueled ships retained a 38% share of total gross tonnage, supported primarily by continued strength in the container segment.

A total of 275 alternative-fueled vessel orders were placed in 2025, down 47% year on year, mirroring the broader market slowdown. In contrast, container ship contracting rose to 547 orders from 447 in 2024, accounting for about 49% of total gross tonnage and 68% of alternative-fuel orders.

Within the container segment, alternative fuels dominated, with LNG accounting for about 58% of tonnage, followed by conventional fuels at 36% and methanol at 6%.

“While indicative of a turbulent year where strategic choices were harder to make, the slowdown in 2025 also reflects a natural reduction after several years of extraordinary ordering activity. Still, in select segments the momentum toward use of alternative fuels remains.

“Looking ahead, progress will depend on effective and global regulations that incentivize alternative fuel uptake, create a level playing field, and foster fair competition and implementation,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime at DNV.

Across all ship types, LNG-fueled vessels led the alternative-fuel market with 188 orders, representing 31% of total gross tonnage. Methanol orders dropped to 61 from 149 in 2024, while ammonia and LPG recorded limited uptake.

Other shipping segments saw steep declines. LPG and ethane tanker orders fell 73% year on year, while bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, and oil and chemical tankers also posted pronounced drops. Car carrier orders declined by 90% after several years of strong activity.

“The resilience of the alternative fuels orderbook in 2025 is mainly driven by cargo owners who have set their own emissions reduction goals despite market slow-down and regulatory uncertainty,” added Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV,

Investment in supporting infrastructure continued, with 22 LNG bunkering vessels added to the orderbook alongside new ships capable of supplying methanol and biofuels, DNV data showed.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems also gained traction, with 24 ships delivered in 2025 and a total of 63 sails installed, up slightly from 2024.