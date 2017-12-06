Crowley’s Newest LNG-fueled ConRo Ship Launched

VT Halter Marine has launched the second of Crowley Maritime Corp.’s new Commitment Class ships, Taíno, one of the world’s first combination container/roll on-roll off (ConRo) vessels powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Taíno will now proceed through the final topside construction and testing phase at the shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., before beginning service in the U.S. Jones Act trade in 2018. She will join sister ship, El Coquí, which was launched earlier this year and is now in final testing prior to entering service in early 2018.

The new ships are part of the transformation and modernization of Crowley’s shipping and logistics services between Jacksonville, Fla., and San Juan, Puerto Rico, which includes new ships, port terminal improvements and technology upgrades underway.

“Monday’s launch represents another momentous achievement for the men and women at Crowley, VT Halter Marine and other partners, who have dedicated themselves to designing and building this pioneering ship as well as sister ship, El Coquí,” said Tom Crowley , company chairman and CEO. “We appreciate their hard work, and look forward to putting these modern, environmentally-friendly ships into service for our customers and the people of Puerto Rico.”

Construction of both El Coquí and Taíno is being managed in the shipyard by Crowley’s solutions group, which includes naval architects and engineers from company subsidiary Jensen Maritime.

Taíno, like El Coquí, will be able to transport up to 2,400 20-foot-equivalent container units (TEUs) and a mix of nearly 400 cars and larger vehicles in the enclosed, ventilated and weather-tight Ro/Ro decks. A wide range of container sizes and types can be accommodated, ranging from 20-foot standard, to 53-foot by 102-inch-wide, high-capacity units, as well as up to 300 refrigerated containers.

“The added speed and efficiency provided by these high-performing ships will benefit customers shipping goods between the mainland and the island,” said John Hourihan, senior vice president and general manager, Puerto Rico services. “Cargo for businesses and consumers will be able to dependably reach markets at peak time, whether it is dry, refrigerated, or breakbulk, such as vehicles and other rolling stock.”

Fueling the ships with LNG will reduce emissions significantly, including a 100-percent reduction in sulphur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM); a 92-percent reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx); and a reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) of more than 35 percent per container, compared with current fossil fuels, Crowley said.

The launch of Taíno continues a series of milestones this year that have already enhanced Crowley’s capabilities in Puerto Rico.

At its Isla Grande Terminal, Crowley has begun operating the first new, specialized ship-to-shore gantry cranes to be received for operation in San Juan Harbor in more than five decades. The three new cranes complement new 900-foot-long, 114-foot wide concreate pier at Isla Grande.

In addition, Crowley has expanded Isla Grande’s terminal capacity for handling refrigerated containers; paved 15 acres to accommodate container stacking; added containers and associated handling equipment to its fleet; installed a new electrical substation to provide power for the new gantry cranes; constructed a new seven-lane exit gate for increased speed and efficiency; implemented a new, modern terminal operating software system (TOS), and more.

Acccording to Crowley, the TOS in both San Juan and Jacksonville accelerate gate operations and reduce trucker turn times at the terminals by as much as 50 percent..