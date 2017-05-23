MOL to Build Japan's First LNG-Fueled Tugboat

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced the company's decision to build an LNG-fueled tugboat.

The new tugboat, the first LNG-fueled tug in Japan , will conform to the IGF code issued in January of this year and is subject to be examined by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

MOL will own the tugboat, slated for construction at Kanagawa Dockyard. Yanmar Co will supply LNG-fueled engines. Osaka Gas will supply LNG fuel to the tugboat. Nihon Tug-Boat will operate the tugboat.

The new tugboat will be deployed in Osaka Bay in April 2019. It will be equipped with high-performance dual fuel engines that allows high-speed operation and superior environmental performance, and will be the first LNG-fueled tugboat to escort large-scale freighters in Osaka Bay and the Seto Inland Sea.

The development of this tugboat will also spur the initial development of an LNG fuel supply system for vessels in Osaka Bay.

The tugboat will be built as an element of "ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP PROJECT", and knowledge and expertise gained through the tugboat's development and operation will be fed back to various types of LNG-fueled ships including the environment-friendly ferry (ISHIN-II).

The construction of this tugboat also reflects MOL's proactive stance in promoting LNG fuel through technological development of LNG-fueled vessels and enhancement of safe operation. MOL continually strives to promote and expand its environment and emission-free businesses, seizing opportunities presented by efforts to reduce the environmental impact of the global shipping industry.