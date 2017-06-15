EMI Opens Houston Location

EMI, a division of W&O, said it has expanded its efforts to support the inland boat sector by opening a new location in Houston.

Craig Cabiro, COO of EMI, said the new location will offer service capabilities and inventory locally for the Southeast Texas market

“Our expansion into Houston is the first of several strategic locations EMI will be adding to provide quicker response times and local support where our customers need us most,” Cabiro added.

The new EMI location will be in the same building as the W&O Houston branch and will host a service technician.