Marine Link
Thursday, June 15, 2017

EMI Opens Houston Location

June 15, 2017

EMI, a division of W&O, said it has expanded its efforts to support the inland boat sector by opening a new location in Houston.

 
Craig Cabiro, COO of EMI, said the new location will offer service capabilities and inventory locally for the Southeast Texas market.
 
“Our expansion into Houston is the first of several strategic locations EMI will be adding to provide quicker response times and local support where our customers need us most,” Cabiro added.
 
The new EMI location will be in the same building as the W&O Houston branch and will host a service technician.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News