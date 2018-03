Related News

First LNG Export Cargo Departs Cove Point LNG

The Gemmata liquefied natural gas tanker left Dominion Energy Inc's Cove Point LNG export facility in Maryland early Friday…

Schlumberger, Subsea 7 Mull Oil Services JV

Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services firm, and smaller peer Subsea 7 said on Friday they were entering exclusive…

Demanding Times for DSC Dredge

The dynamic dredge builder navigates a complicated dredge building market by augmenting an impressive array of standard equipment…

France Ratifies Fishing Vessel Safety Treaty

Efforts to increase global fishing vessel safety have received a boost with France becoming the ninth State to ratify International…

USS Wyoming Arrives in Norfolk for Overhaul

Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN-742) arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) on January 9 for refueling…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

Total Lubmarine debuts Environmentally Lubricant

Total Lubmarine has announced the introduction of a new grease product: BIO OG PLUS – an innovative addition to an already…

First Carrousel Rave Tug Delivered to Novatug

Multratug 32, the first new CARROUSEL RAVE TUG (CRT) was delivered to its owner, Novatug B.V. of the Netherlands in February 2018. Multraship B.V.

MV Kobi Ruegg Joins Fugro Survey Fleet

A 58-meter, multi-role survey vessel MV Kobi Ruegg has joined Fugro’s fleet and is set to begin her first project in the…

RIBCRAFT Delivers Harbormaster Boat to Edgartown

Located on the eastern side of Martha’s Vineyard, the Edgartown Harbormaster provides search and rescue operations, routine patrols…

4G Connect: Internet Afloat for Commercial Users

Now available in most coastal areas, 4G LTE cellular connectivity provides a very effective, low cost and fast solution for…