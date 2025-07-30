London P&I Club Warns of Incorrect Loading of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers

The London P&I Club has renewed calls on ship owners, operators and charterers to address potential risks when loading Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) containing dry chemicals. The warning follows a number of incidents reported across the industry including hold fires and cargo damage in bulk carriers and general cargo ships. The issue is particularly common with vessels loading in Chinese ports.

Claims resulting from the incorrect storage and handling of FIBCs, also known as "jumbo bags," can lead to significant claims, the Club notes. The Club also warns that failure to strictly comply with all relevant International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations and guidance governing the storage and handling of jumbo bags could even prejudice P&I cover.

To help industry to understand the risks associated with incorrect handling and stowage of jumbo bags, the Club has developed a detailed video case study of a fictional bulk carrier MV Calm Sea, which can be used by vessel owners, operators and charterers, crew and port agents as a training resource for identifying risks, liabilities and best practices.

A version of this video in Chinese can be viewed or downloaded here.

P&I cover may be prejudiced in the case of non-compliance with applicable regulations as adopted by the Flag State in relation to the storage of jumbo bags. This includes the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), the Cargo Securing Manual (CSM), the Code of Safe Practice for Cargo Stowage and Securing (CSS) Code and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code (IMDG) Code.