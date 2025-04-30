"Lone Ranger" Onboard Carbon Capture for Maritime Vessels gets DNV DBA

Carbon Ridge received Design Basis Approval (DBA) from DNV for its Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS).

This milestone confirms that the foundational design and technical assumptions behind Carbon Ridge’s OCCS meet DNV’s safety and regulatory standards, clearing the path for future type approval. The DBA represents a significant milestone before Carbon Ridge’s upcoming first onboard deployment of Carbon Ridge’s system on a vessel and a step toward commercial deployment of Carbon Ridge’s solution across the global shipping fleet.

Carbon Ridge’s OCCS technology is engineered to meet the unique demands of maritime operations. The system enables a 90%+ reduction in CO₂ emissions and eliminates over 99.9% of particulate matter, NOₓ, and SOₓ, providing a comprehensive solution for meeting and exceeding global emissions regulations.

A key design parameter according to the company is the unit's relatively compact size, as Carbon Ridge says that compared to conventional carbon capture systems, it offers up to a 75% reduction in equipment size and volume.

“Securing Design Basis Approval from DNV is a major validation of our technology and a critical milestone as we move toward full-scale commercialization,” said Chase Dwyer, CEO and Founder of Carbon Ridge.

“Onboard carbon capture is one of the key technologies in bridging the maritime industry’s transition to low- and zero-carbon fuels, particularly where the supply and bunkering infrastructure for alternative fuels is not yet in place," said Craig Koehne, Maritime Regional Manager, Americas at DNV. "Carbon Ridge’s OCCS unit is another piece in the puzzle as we look to broaden the portfolio of solutions available to support the maritime industry's decarbonization goals.”





Image courtesy Carbon Ridge