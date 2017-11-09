MOL Presents Long-Service Awards

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that its group seafarer manning company Magsaysay MOL Marine, Inc (MMM) held a long-service awards presentation ceremony for Filipino seafarers who work for MMM in Manila on November 3, and hosted a Family Day event the following day.

MOL President & CEO Junichiro Ikeda, MOL Managing Executive Officer Masanori Kato, and executives of MOL group's ship management companies attended both events.

Awards and recognition went to seafarers with 15 years of service aboard MOL-operated vessels, and a total of about 60 award recipients and their families attended. President & CEO Junichiro Ikeda expressed his appreciation to the recipients for their longstanding efforts to realize safe vessel operation, and added his message of expectation for them to keep on playing a key role in safe vessel operation going forward.

Recipients commented with their resolution, "Safety is the main priority in MOL, making everyone have a sense of pride and respect. We, seafarers, wish to grow up along with the growth of the company."

Family Day was held in Manila, drawing about 3,500 seafarers and their families. President & CEO Ikeda expressed his gratitude for their support towards safe operations. He also introduced the group's shared values "MOL CHART," and urged the attendees to demonstrate "Teamwork" – the "T" in MOL CHART – as they strive together to enhance safe vessel operation. Attending families' comments included, "We look forward to the event every year, and feel that the company takes care of seafarers and their families too."