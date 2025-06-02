Louis Dreyfus Takes Delivery of Two New Offshore Wind CTVs

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered two new Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), expanding its high-specification offshore wind support fleet.

The newly delivered StratCat 27 vessels, sister ships to Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent, will be deployed in the growing offshore wind sector in France and Europe.

Built at Strategic Marine’s Singapore shipyard, the 27-metre aluminum catamarans are based on the proven design and can accommodate 24 technicians each.

"In line with our commitment to deliver operational excellence, we are confident that these two StratCat27will reliably support the growing offshore wind market in France and Europe,” said Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables Managing Director at LDA.

“We are delighted to deliver these two state-of-the-art CTVs to our valued customer Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. These vessels are the second pair of CTVs which we have delivered in the past two years.

“The deliveries mark another important milestone in our shared commitment to advancing offshore wind operations through innovation, quality, and performance. The StratCat 27 continues to prove its value across Europe and Asia, and we look forward to seeing these vessels in action,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.