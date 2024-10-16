LPG ‘Pre-fit’ Option for WinGD X-DF-A

WinGD introduced an option for its X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines to be delivered capable of running on liquified petroleum gas (LPG), a ‘pre-fit’ solution that could be of interest to vessels under construction for the anticipated global trade in ammonia, which will also be capable of transporting LPG.

Named X-DF-P for the propane that is LPG’s primary component, the solution will be released to enable first engine deliveries in 2027, when operators are likely to be considering in detail their anticipated balance between the LPG and ammonia trades. The engine, designed and optimized for ammonia fuel, will offer reliable and efficient running on LPG, with a minor modification preparing it to run on ammonia at a later date.

Engine sizes under development are those typically used by trade-relevant vessels, including 52- and 62-bore.