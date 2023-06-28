LR Releases Recommendations for Ammonia-Fueled Vessels

A joint study into ammonia safety onboard ships undertaken by the Lloyd’s Register (LR) Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS), has found that a range of mitigation methods, from ship design to crew training and operations, are required to keep toxicity risks to crew within published tolerable limits.

‘Recommendations for Design and Operation of Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels based on Multi-disciplinary Risk Analysis' presents a study of the effectiveness of risk mitigation measures in three ammonia-fueled vessels – a container ship, a tanker and a bulk carrier.

Using Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) analysis, the joint study has been able to identify vessel design and operational measures that would reduce ammonia risks to a tolerable level.

Recommendations included lower storage temperatures to reduce safety risk; provision for two or more separate spaces containing different groups of equipment that could leak ammonia; monitoring and minimizing of access to and length of time spent in spaces containing ammonia equipment; ventilation outlets from spaces containing ammonia equipment placed in a safe location, adequately separated from areas accessed by crew; and installation of multiple sensors of different types to detect ammonia leaks. Depending on storage conditions and ammonia tank location, shutdown of the ventilation for crew accommodation should be made possible in the event of an ammonia leak. A distinctive, vessel-wide audible toxicity alarm for ammonia leaks should also be implemented.

The second section of the report summarizes insights from an analysis of human factors considerations that will be impacted by a transition to ammonia fuel use. These include competence and training needed to improve safety on ammonia-fueled vessels; safe work practices and standard procedures that need to be implemented through systematic change management programs; and effective occupational health safeguards, such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

LR is undertaking key feasibility studies into using clean ammonia to refuel ships at the world-scale ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The MMMZCS and its partners are jointly conducting a feasibility study to establish a supply chain for the provision of green ammonia ship-to-ship bunkering at the Port of Singapore.



