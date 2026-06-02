LR, SHI, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp to Design Floating Data Center

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Joint Development Project (JDP) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp for a floating data center (FDC) design.

Presented at Posidonia 2026, the JDP covers a floating data center concept that uses proven shipbuilding methods to create scalable offshore digital infrastructure. By combining marine engineering with advanced data centre technology, it offers an alternative to land-based facilities, where limits on space, power and cooling are becoming more pressing.

The concept uses standardized shipbuilding processes to reduce delivery times, while integrating its own onboard power generation system to ease pressure on shore grids and utilizing seawater cooling. LR’s technical assurance confirms the feasibility of SHI’s design, including its structural integrity, safety considerations and integration of onboard power generation.

LR worked closely with SHI throughout the design assessment process, applying its experience in offshore and complex asset assurance to evaluate the concept against applicable rules and emerging industry requirements.

FDCs present a practical route to address the increasing demand for digital infrastructure, driven by the rapid growth of AI technologies. Built offshore on rivers or at sea, they offer a potential route around the limits facing conventional land-based facilities.

Lloyd’s Register Advisory has also signed a separate MOU with SHI at Posidonia to support the development and commercialization of FDC designs. The agreement will focus on feasibility, techno-economic modeling and business case development for the FDC concept.