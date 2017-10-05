Chevron Lubricant Receives Approval from WinGD

Chevron Marine Lubricants received a No Objection Letter (NOL) from Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) for the use of its Taro Special HT 100 cylinder lubrication oil in a number of the manufacturer’s engines when operating on a wide variety of fuels from 0.0% to 3.5% sulphur, including fuels compliant with emissions control area (ECA) regulations with a maximum content of 0.10% sulphur, eliminating the need to change cylinder lubricants when operating in and out of ECAs. This follows 2,000 hours of validation testing on-board a Panamax containership fitted with a Wärtsilä 8RT-flex82T engine.

The NOL applies to the use of Taro Special HT 100 in WinGD X, WinGD X-DF, WinGD RT-flex, WinGD RT-flex-DF, Wärtsilä RTA, Wärtsilä RT-flex and Wärtsilä X engines as well as in Sulzer 2-stroke engines, that are operating on bunker fuels with a sulphur content ranging from zero to 3.5% by weight.

"We are delighted with the results of the testing and to receive this No Objection Letter from Winterthur Gas & Diesel," said Chia Yoo Soon, General Manager of Chevron Marine Lubricants. "It is further evidence of how Chevron Marine Lubricants is helping ship owners and operators reliably navigate the ECA requirements of today, and is ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow as shipping moves into a lower sulphur, lower emissions future."

Konrad Räss, General Manager Combustions Systems, WinGD commented: “As a leading developer of marine low-speed gas and diesel engines our target is to set the highest possible industry standards, a philosophy that is echoed throughout our rigorous testing regimes. After 2,000 hours of sea-trials, Taro® Special HT 100 has shown that it meets the exacting standards demanded by WinGD and we have no hesitation in providing this No Objection Letter as a result.”

Chevron's Taro® Special HT 100 is one of a full range of Taro cylinder lubricants, that from the low 25 BN Taro Special HT LF to the new 140 BN Taro Special HT Ultra, provide solutions in all operating environments.