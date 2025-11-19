lue Water Shipping Taps Foley as COO

Ryan Foley appointed COO Energy, Ports & Projects at Blue Water Shipping

Blue Water Shipping appointed its first Board of Management member from outside Denmark: Ryan Foley from the UK. Foley will join Blue Water as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Energy, Ports & Projects in January 2026.

Earlier this year, Foley was introduced as the incoming Senior Vice President of Projects. With this updated appointment, he now steps into the COO role and joins the Board of Management. This transition follows the leadership change earlier in 2025, when former COO Energy, Ports & Projects Thomas Bek assumed the position of CEO.

In his new role, Foley will be responsible for developing and executing Blue Water’s Energy, Ports & Projects logistics across sectors including energy, infrastructure, mining, renewables and industrial project development, while ensuring alignment among regional project teams.