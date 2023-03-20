Marine Link
Monday, March 20, 2023
Lukoil-backed Congo Project to Start Producing LNG in December

March 20, 2023

Tango FLNG - Credit: Exmar

A senior executive at Russia's Lukoil energy company said a project in the Congo in which it is involved would begin producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, Russian news agencies reported. 

Lukoil Vice President Ivan Romanovsky said the initiative would produce around 600,000 tonnes of LNG per year, and that Lukoil plans to boost total LNG output at the Marine XII oil and gas project in the Congo to 3 million tonnes by the end of 2025.

Lukoil acquired a 25% stake in Marine XII in 2019. The project also involves Italy's Eni, which holds a 65% stake, as well as a Congo state-owned company which holds 10%.

Lukoil and Eni have previously applied for two new energy blocks - Marine 24 and Marine 31 - in a bid to further boost production of Congo's offshore energy resources.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

