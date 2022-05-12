MacGregor to Equip SeaRoad's New RoRo Ship

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said it has been selected to supply equipment for a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered RoRo vessel being built by German shipyard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) for the Tasmanian-based Australian shipping company SeaRoad.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the last quarter of 2023, and MacGregor said its order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 first quarter order intake.

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, fabrication and installation of a large stern ramp and ramp cover, with capacity for heavy cargo with a unit weight of up to 100 tonnes. The ramp cover features MacGregor patented soft flaps that minimize both noise and wear.