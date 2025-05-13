MacGregor to Fit Electric Cargo Cranes on Vertom’s Multipurpose Vessels

MacGregor has secured an order from the Vertom group, a Netherlands-based shipowner and maritime service provider, to deliver fully electric cargo cranes for four multipurpose vessels.

This order represents MacGregor’s first electric crane delivery for vessels, which will be built in India.

The vessels will be constructed at Chowgule Shipyard in India, and the order has been facilitated in close cooperation with VARYA Tech, MacGregor’s local sales partner.

Each vessel will be equipped with two SWL 80t – 18-meter fully electric cargo cranes, with the deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

The fully electric cranes are designed to enhance safety, reliability, and operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact compared to traditional hydraulic systems.

“We are pleased to partner with MacGregor on this important step forward in the electrification of our fleet. These electric cranes support our commitment to safer and more sustainable operations and reflect our ambition to lead by example in responsible shipping,” said Rolf van Leeuwen, Newbuilding Superintendent, Vertom.

“We are pleased to partner with Vertom in bringing next-generation electric crane technology to their fleet. This order demonstrates our ability to meet the evolving demands of the shipping industry with efficient and environmentally responsible solutions,” added Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Equipment and Solutions Division, MacGregor.