MacGregor Reports New Heavy Lift Crane Orders

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, informs it has received two "significant" orders for heavy lift cranes. These orders, totaling more than EUR 43 million, include the supply of 56 heavy lift cranes for fourteen 62,000 dwt multipurpose vessels built at two shipyards in Asia.

These orders were booked into Cargotec’s 2022 second quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owners starting in the second quarter of 2023 and will be delivered until January 2026.

The orders include totally 56 cranes with a size of 80t and 150t. All cranes are connected to the latest worldwide service support and equipped with an active safety system for the highest possible secure operation, MacGregor said.