MacGregor to Supply RoRo Equipment for Sallaum Lines' LNG PCTC Vessel Duo

Marine equipment firm MacGregor, part of Cargotec, said Thursday it had won a large order for RoRo equipment packages for two dual-fuel LNG Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels.

The PCTC vessels will be built at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd. for Sallaum Lines. Sallaum Lines specializes in global RoRo cargo shipping, and these two newly ordered vessels will be the company’s first newbuildings.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the shipowner between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.

MacGregor’s will be responsible for the design, supply, and installation support of RoRo and car deck equipment. This includes electrically operated external and internal ramps, liftable car decks, covers and doors for the two new PCTC vessels.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.