MacGregor's Equipment for Polish RoPax Ferry Trio

Cargotec's MacGregor said Tuesday it had secured a significant order for the supply of RoRo equipment to three hybrid-powered RoPax ferries.

These RoPax ferries will be built at Poland's Remontowa Shiprepair Yard for the Polish ferry company Polskie Promy, part of Polska Żegluga Morska (PŻM).

MacGregor has been selected to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for the three low-emission vessels powered by four LNG engines of dual-fuel type with battery assistance (hybrid).

MacGregor’s scope of supply encompasses design, manufacturing, transport, and installation assistance for the bow and stern equipment together with internal ramps and doors.

MacGregor said that the bow ramp folding frame solution and mooring rope self-tension system increase efficiency by enabling loading at two levels and reducing the turn-around time in port. Financial details were not disclosed.