MOL Research on Marine Rotary Machineries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced plans to work with Asahi Kasei Engineering Corporation (AEC) on a project to verify predictive detection of abnormalities in marine rotary machineries using vibrating sensors.

The research will focus on the use of vibrating sensors to monitor the condition of key auxiliaries, such as pumps or purifiers, on a car carrier and VLCC that are under construction, using analysis software

The participants expect this project to create not only a standalone onboard monitoring system, but also to allow incorporation of data into the "Fleet Monitor" platform of real-time communication between ship and shore as a part of the Ship IoT system, allowing analysis of abnormalities as soon as they occur.

The project will draw upon vibrating sensor analysis technology that AEC has accumulated in on-land plants, and verify its effectiveness in onboard applications.

In addition, an abrasion test of vibrating sensors for marine propulsion main engines, power generators, and propeller shaft bearings, using the power generator engine owned by MOL Technology Research Center, will be conducted under Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK)'s "Joint Research and Development with Industries and Academic Partners" program.

The project is positioned as a part of "ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP PROJECT –", and knowledge and expertise gained through the development and operation of this technology will be fed back to various type of ships. This project also reflects MOL's proactive stance in development of Ship IoT, propulsion plant technology, and safe operation.

The MOL Group proactively supports the development and refinement of technologies accumulated in other industries and adapting them to maritime applications to promote safe operation and superior environmental performance.