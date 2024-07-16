Mack Boring Parts Ways with OXE Diesel

Somerset, N.J. based Mack Boring & Parts Co. on Tuesday announced it has discontinued its representation of OXE Marine diesel engines effective immediately.

Mack Boring was an early investor in the OXE brand, originally signing on as a distributor in 2015 and secured the first orders of OXE diesel outboards for the U.S. Coast Guard following joint management of a CRADA research project in 2017.

“Current OXE distribution strategy for North America is not a match for Mack Boring going forward, hence the announcement and clear end to representation of the product line,” Mack Boring said in a statement.

“Mack Boring has been involved in selling diesel outboard engines from various manufacturers for over 35 years,” said Patrick McGovern, president of Mack Boring & Parts Co. “We have learned a lot in these experiences, and the OXE product has shown advantages in fuel efficiency, fuel safety and reduced emissions versus traditional gasoline outboards. We continue to believe in the potential for a reliable diesel outboard, and plan continued monitoring for opportunities in this space. We wish the OXE team luck in their ongoing efforts, and we thank our customers who were early adopters of the OXE product.”