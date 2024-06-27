Mack Boring Promotes Elisa Brady

Somerset, N.J. based Mack Boring & Parts Co. announced it has promoted Elisa Brady to the role of Dealer Manager of Mack Sustainable Energy, the company’s newest division.

Brady joined Mack Boring three years ago in the role of Sales Administrator and served most recently as Senior Account Manager, where she developed close ties with dealers and made full use of her skills in business development. In her new position, she will manage and expand the dealer network for Mack Sustainable Energy throughout Mack Boring’s operational territory. The Mack Sustainable Energy Division promotes the adoption of electric propulsion and sustainable alternatives through the sales and service of the ePropulsion line of electric motors.

“Elisa’s time with Mack Boring so far has been defined by great success, and I’m delighted to announce her promotion to this new role,” said Patrick McGovern, President and CEO of Mack Boring. “She’s a hard worker and a quick learner who has shown she can work very effectively with our dealers. She will be instrumental in this new position, pushing us toward powerful growth as we work to further expand the electric marine market with ePropulsion’s best-in-class product line.”

“Working with the Mack Boring team has been both a privilege and a point of personal pride, and I’m looking forward to growing within the company,” said Brady. “I am very excited at the prospect of helping to support our new division, and particularly to continue working closely with our dealers to provide them personalized attention, superior support and cutting-edge electric technology.”