Mack Boring Promotes Ponnwitz to Lead New Sustainable Energy Division

Somerset, N.J. based Mack Boring & Parts Co. has promoted Christopher Ponnwitz to the role of Chief Commercial Officer of Mack Sustainable Energy, a new division for the company.

“I am very happy to announce that Chris has moved into this new role, where he will be leading our efforts to further expand and grow the electric marine market, particularly with the ePropulsion product line,” said Patrick McGovern, President and CEO of Mack Boring. “Chris has been an exemplary leader for our company, and he’s a fast learner who has been working relentlessly to promote electric propulsion. We are known to invest in promising new products for the markets we serve, and the combination of our expertise in building brand recognition and after sales channels with ePropulsion’s best-in-class line of electric propulsion systems, is an ideal union.”

Ponnwitz started with Mack Boring in 2015 as Marketing Manager and in 2021 he accepted the role of Group Product Manager, Electric Group.