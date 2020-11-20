Mackay Marine Outfits Kitsap Transit's New Ferries

Mackay Marine said it provided marine electronics systems and technologies for Kitsap Transit's two new 250-passenger vessels built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB).

Bremerton, Wash.-based public transit agency ordered the new vessels in December 2018 to provide expedient commuter services to downtown Seattle from both Kingston, Wash. and a planned Southworth, Wash. route.

The bow-loading fast ferries, built by NBBB at its Whidbey Island, Wash. shipyard, are state-of-the-art, low-wake vessels. The first, Enetai, was delivered in September 2020, and its sister vessel, Commander, is slated for delivery in March of 2021.

Mackay Marine said it equipped the vessel with a fully integrated navigation and communications package for these vessels.

The primary navigation suite seamlessly incorporates electronics from Furuno USA and Navico (Simrad). The bridge is comprised of dual sets of Next Generation Furuno FAR2218BB X-Band Radars and the Navico NSSevo-3 Chartplotter System with built-in sounder. A Navico GC85 Gyrocompass, designed for fast ferry operation, integrates heading and position data, alongside a Navico P3007 Satellite / GPS Compass for full redundancy.

Multiple vessel identification and camera systems ensure enhanced security and safety, particularly critical in heavily trafficked waterways. Systems onboard include:

Furuno FA170 Automatic Identification System (AIS) provides local visual target detail to both radar and chartplotter.

An Axis Communications Q3515-LVE IP-based HD CCTV camera system with Image Stabilization, combined with multiple outdoor and overwatch cameras via the Axis NVR; transfers imagery to the Furuno MU190 19” monitor at the vessel’s conning position.

The FLIR M617CS Stabilized Thermal/Visible Camera enables infra-red (IR) viewing of external video traffic during daily transits around Puget Sound.

A Furuno 200WX Weather System offers real-time weather updates.

The communications portfolio also blends equipment from multiple Mackay partners. Each vessel is outfitted with Zenitel’s Phontech ETB series Docking Station and SPA series PA (Public Address) System for docking and passenger notifications. A Wireless GSM MOFI – 4500, 4G/LTE wireless router, enhances cellular coverage while transiting the Salish Sea.

Additional comms includes a Cobham SAILOR series 6222 Class A DSC VHF radio; two Standard Horizon Quantum GX6000 fixed-mount VHF radios for multi-channel monitoring of local maritime traffic, together with Kahlenberg’s KB-30A Electronic Horn/Hailer to alert nearby vessels.

Both catamarans are outfitted with productivity and safety-enhanced electronics enabling Kitsap Transit to expand its routes within the Puget Sound region.