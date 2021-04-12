Marine Link
Maersk Containership Diverts Due to Onboard COVID-19 Outbreak

April 12, 2021

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

The containership Maersk Athabasca has diverted to Vizhinjam, India due to a suspected COVID-19 outbreak on board while en route from Tanjung Pelapas, Malaysia to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said Monday it was informed of the diversion by its partner Maersk. The Singapore-flagged Maersk Athabasca is deployed on MSC's elephant service, under Maersk and MSC's 2M Alliance.

Maersk confirmed that several crew members have tested positive for coronavirus, and that the affected crew members will be taken onshore for medical treatment.

The entire crew will be changed and the vessel sanitized before continuing its journey to Salalah, Oman, causing a delay for cargo on board.

