Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd: No immediate return to Red Sea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 16, 2025

©Hladchenko Viktor/AdobeStock

©Hladchenko Viktor/AdobeStock

Two of the world's top shipping companies, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said on Thursday they did not see an immediate return to Red Sea after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was announced.

Both companies said they would be closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and would return to the Red Sea once it was safe to do so.

"The agreement has only just been reached. We will closely analyze the latest developments and their impact on the security situation in the Red Sea," a Hapag-Lloyd spokesperson told Reuters.

"It is still too early to speculate about timing," a Maersk spokesperson said.

Hapag-Lloyd had already flagged in June that a ceasefire would not mean an immediate resume of passage through the Suez Canal, as attacks from Yemen-based Houthi militants could still be possible.

Rearranging the schedule would take between four and six weeks, a company spokesperson said at the time.

Disruptions in the Middle East have caused shipping companies to divert their vessels towards longer routes, often forcing their container ships around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, pushing freight rates higher and disrupting global ocean shipping.

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Addressing the M/V Dali Incident

Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week