Maersk Names Second Large Methanol-fueled Containership

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk recently named the world's second large methanol-enabled container vessel, Astrid Mærsk, during a ceremony in Yokohama, Japan.

The ship is the second of Maersk’s 18 large methanol-enabled vessels, scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2025, as the company works toward its net-zero targets and supports customers in achieving their decarbonization goals.

Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk, said, "We are truly excited to welcome Astrid Mærsk to our new fleet capable of sailing on green methanol. With this vessel and her sister vessels, Maersk is taking important steps on the journey towards the energy transition of ocean transport. No one can do this alone. To enable green supply chains and accelerate shipping’s move towards net-zero emissions, continuous courageous action by dedicated customers like Nissan, industry peers, and suppliers is essential. Importantly, to maintain momentum, there is a need for global regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to close the price gap between fossil and green fuels to secure a level playing field."

Liza Uchida, spouse of Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida served as godmother and christened the vessel. The name giving ceremony took place in Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama city, where public audience could also register and get onboard for a vessel visit.

"Yokohama holds a special place in Maersk's history. Since the first vessel call at the Port of Yokohama a century ago, we have collaborated with our many partners and stakeholders in the city," said Toru Nishiyama, Managing Director of Maersk Northeast Asia. "Today’s ceremony symbolizes our enduring relationship with Yokohama and Japan as a whole. As we embark on our 'All the Way to Zero' journey, the support and partnership of the Japanese community are invaluable. We will continue to prioritize our efforts to minimize the environmental and climate impact of our activities while fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region."

Maersk has set a Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions target for 2040 across the entire business and has also established near-term targets for 2030. The company will equip 25 of its container vessels with dual-fuel engines capable of sailing on green methanol. Among these vessels are the feeder vessel Laura Mærsk, deployed in the intra-Europe trade in September 2023, and Ane Mærsk, a large 16,000 TEU green fuel-powered container vessel deployed in the Asia-Europe trade in January 2024.

Maersk is working with the City of Yokohama to develop green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama.