Maersk: Most Ports at Normal Ops After Cyber Attack

Maersk Line sees "great progress" in the restoration of its infrastructure after it was hit by a cyber attack this week, it said in an update to customers on Friday.

* "We are open for business and are accepting bookings," Maersk Line, A. P. Moller-Maersk's container shipping unit, said

* Bookings made via the so-called EDI system since Tuesday are stored safely and all will be confirmed early next week, it said

* "Almost all ports are operational and running close to normal," Maersk Line added

* Since Thursday Maersk Line has been able to reestablish business in the ports of Algeciras, Tangier, Callao Lima, Mumbai, Itajai and Buenos Aires

* Maersk Line is still working on expanding its services in Pier 400 in Los Angeles, Port Elizabeth in New Jersey and Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam

* For more on the company, click on (Reporting by Teis Jensen