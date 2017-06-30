Marine Link
Friday, June 30, 2017

Maersk: Most Ports at Normal Ops After Cyber Attack

June 30, 2017

File Image: The Madrid Maersk, a 20,000+ TEU Box ship (CREDIT: Maersk)

File Image: The Madrid Maersk, a 20,000+ TEU Box ship (CREDIT: Maersk)

Maersk Line sees "great progress" in the restoration of its infrastructure after it was hit by a cyber attack this week, it said in an update to customers on Friday.

 
* "We are open for business and are accepting bookings," Maersk Line, A. P. Moller-Maersk's container shipping unit, said
 
* Bookings made via the so-called EDI system since Tuesday are stored safely and all will be confirmed early next week, it said
 
* "Almost all ports are operational and running close to normal," Maersk Line added
 
* Since Thursday Maersk Line has been able to reestablish business in the ports of Algeciras, Tangier, Callao Lima, Mumbai, Itajai and Buenos Aires
 
* Maersk Line is still working on expanding its services in Pier 400 in Los Angeles, Port Elizabeth in New Jersey and Maasvlakte II in Rotterdam
 
* For more on the company, click on (Reporting by Teis Jensen
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News