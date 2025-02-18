Maersk Partners With Cochin Shipyard

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration opportunities in ship repair, maintenance and building activities in India.

The partnership aligns with the Government of India's Vision 2047 maritime objectives and recent Union Budget 2025-26 announcements to position India among the top five global maritime hubs.

The Union Budget 2025-26 aims to establish shipbuilding and repair clusters and includes the creation of a dedicated Shipping Development Fund to secure long-term, low-cost financing for the sector.

The collaboration will initially focus on vessels up to 7,000 TEU for afloat repairs and up to 4,000 TEU for dry-docking, with capabilities expected to expand over time.

Under the MoU, Maersk will leverage its expertise as an off-taker in its global fleet to strengthen CSL's capabilities, primarily focusing on container ship maintenance, repair and drydocking operations.

The MoU encompasses several key areas of cooperation:

• Technical expertise sharing for achieving global standards in ship maintenance

• Exploration of ship repair, dry docking and new building opportunities

• Joint training programs focusing responsible practices

• Skill development initiatives for both CSL employees and Maersk seafarers.

The first Maersk vessel repair at CSL is planned for this year.

The collaboration comes at a time when the global shipping industry is expected to face capacity constraints in ship repair yards around the world.



