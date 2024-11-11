Maersk to Retrofit Five Tankers with bound4blue’s Wind-Assisted eSAILS

Spanish wind propulsion systems supplier bound4blue has secured a major retrofit contract with Maersk Tankers, which includes the installation of 20 eSAIL wind assisted propulsion systems on five tankers.

bound4blue’s type approved eSAIL suction sails are to be installed on Maersk's tankers in 2025 and 2026.

Maersk identified the eSAIL as a solution of choice in partnership with green technology catalyst Njord, who assessed and evaluated a broad range wind-assisted propulsion systems to ensure optimal environmental and commercial impact on the target project vessels and their expected future trading.

The autonomous eSAILs work by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate lift and exceptional propulsive efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, OPEX and emissions.

Four of the turnkey units will be installed on the Maersk Tankers vessels - Maersk Tacoma, Maersk Tampa, Maersk Tangier, Maersk Teesport, and Maersk Tokyo - and are expected to deliver double-digit percentage reductions in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per vessel.

“The trust Maersk Tankers has placed in our technology reinforces the proven capabilities of our solution in reducing fuel consumption and emissions, while contributing to CII and FuelEU regulatory compliance.

“Designed to operate safely in challenging conditions, our system is particularly well-suited for safe, high performing and cost-efficient operation on tankers. We’re excited to work alongside Maersk Tankers as they progress in their decarbonization efforts,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder at bound4blue.