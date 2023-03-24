Marine Link
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Maersk Teams Up with Shanghai Port on Green Methanol Shipping Fuel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 24, 2023

Maersk and Shanghai International Port Group have signed a memorandum of understanding for a green methanol marine fuel project in the Shanghai port, the shipping group said on Friday.

Maersk plans to put 19 vessels capable of running on e-methanol between 2023 and 2025 as part of its net-zero emissions target by 2040.

Shanghai International Port Group, the operator of the world's busiest container port, said it aims to become one of the worlds first commercial green methanol refueling points and a regional green methanol fuel bunkering center.

(Reuters - Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

