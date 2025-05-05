Maersk Upgrading IoT Connectivity Across its Fleet

Maersk has begun the roll-out of its new digital connectivity platform OneWireless aboard 450 vessels.

The IoT connectivity platform will be used by all Maersk-owned vessels and more than 100 time-chartered vessels in the fleet.

The platform is designed to meet the increasing demand for real-time data transmission and provide advanced IoT capabilities.

“With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility and improved operational efficiency. This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT,” said Kjeld Dittmann, Head of Vessel & Cargo Connectivity at Maersk.

Through the Captain Peter solution, Maersk customers can already monitor the temperature of their reefer cargo, but the current 2G network infrastructure onboard limits the frequency of data point updates. With the roll-out of OneWireless, this infrastructure is transitioning to 4G technology, enabling a substantial increase in data granularity and paving the way for smarter cargo tracking and enhanced operational insights.

The OneWireless platform is a single, unified network designed to support multiple wireless technologies (NB-IoT, Cat-M, and LTE broadband) offering scalability, security and flexibility, enabling Maersk customers to seamlessly integrate their IoT devices and services.

The solution is designed for seamless interoperability between private and public networks, ensuring Maersk customers' cargo is reliably monitored whether at sea, in port or on land, thus enabling BYOIoT (bring Your Own IoT) solutions based on standards for customers.

While the platform delivers seamless performance for connected container and cargo monitoring solutions, its underlying technology is the result of a strategic blend of advanced components selected through close collaboration with leading tech partners including Onomondo, Nokia, 42com Sat, Complea and Zededa.

The platform roll-out has begun and is on track for completion by the first quarter of 2026. Since the upgrade involves hardware replacements aboard vessels, the process is being executed during scheduled port calls.



