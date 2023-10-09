Maersk’s first 16,200 TEU Methanol-Fueled Ship Launched

The first in a new series of 12 methanol-fueled container ships being built by Hyundai Heavy Industries for Maersk has been launched.

The series will be fitted with MAN G95ME-LGIM10.5 EGR-TC engines. Compared to industry-standard vessels, these 350-meter (1,148-foot) 16,000 TEU vessels will be 20% more energy efficient per transported container. The vessels will have a 16,000m3 methanol tank, so they will be able to complete an entire round-trip, for example Asia-Europe, on green methanol.

The crew accommodation and bridge will be located at the bow to enable increased container capacity. The funnel will be in the aft, and only on one side of the vessel, thereby providing further space for cargo. Overall, the vessel will have 7% more cargo capacity to existing vessels in the class.

New arrangements for lifeboats and navigational lights had to be developed, plus new cameras to support the captain’s view when navigating. The hull will have extra reinforcement to counter the potential for increased torsional movement as a result of the new design.

The first vessel is due for delivery in early 2024.