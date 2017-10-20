Wärtsilä Inks Maintenance Deal with GasLog

Wärtsilä said it has signed an engine maintenance agreement with Monaco-based GasLog LNG Services, covering eight LNG carriers operating on Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines.

The agreement, effective as of October 1, 2017, consists of Dynamic Maintenance Planning (DMP), technical support, secured availability of spare parts and specialized technical personnel around the clock as well as constant performance monitoring. Wärtsilä's digital services enable remote troubleshooting and tuning of engines as well as software updates. Additionally, continuous collection of performance data allows for detailed analysis which is reported to GasLog on a regular basis.

“By analyzing the operating conditions of the ship engines and streamlining maintenance accordingly, the operative efficiency of GasLog's vessels is optimized at all times. Instead of concentrating on the theoretical lifetime of engine components, we monitor their actual condition. By applying real-time installation data we can strive for optimum lifecycle utilization of the entire installation,” explained Yiannis Christopoulos, Director Service Unit Greece-Cyprus & Managing Director of Wärtsilä Greece.

The deal covers eight LNG carriers, including four new LNG carriers and a renewal of services for an additional four LNG carriers. The new agreement expands the cooperation between Wärtsilä and Gaslog; the two companies have an existing maintenance agreement in force, signed in 2014, which covers seven more vessels.

GasLog’s fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers: 22 in operation, with five on order and due to be delivered within the next two years.