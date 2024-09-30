Majestic Fast Ferry Takes Two New Vessels

Singapore’s Majestic Fast Ferry expands its fleet courtesy the delivery of a pair of new, Incat Crowther-designed 42-m ferries. There are additional sisterships under construction at Indonesia's PT Cahaya Samudra.

The 343-passenger ferries operate at a maximum speed of 39 knots and a cruising speed of 36 knots. The main deck has seating for 295, with five bathrooms – including one handicap accessible bathroom and luggage storage space. The vessels’ upper deck can accommodate 48 passengers and includes a large bathroom, luggage holds as well as the vessels’ elevated wheelhouse.

A new hull form for these second generation feries allows for an increased deadweight, while operational sea condition limits and passenger numbers are also enhanced.

“Incat Crowther’s deep understanding of our operational requirements has delivered vessels that offer both high performance and long-term value," said Max Tan Managing Director, Majestic Fast Ferry. "We’re confident this fleet will support the expansion of our services and provide a reliable choice for passengers, while our first-generation ferries designed by Incat Crowther continue to hold their value on the used vessel market."

In addition to the two new 42-metre vessels, several more Incat Crowther 42’s are under construction while thirteen second-generation Incat Crowther designed and PT Cahaya Samudra built 39-metre vessels are also either already in service for Majestic Fast Ferry or under construction.

© Incat Crowther

42-M Ferry Main Particulars