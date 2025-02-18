Malin Group Assists KBS Maritime in Hunt Class Float-Off

Heavy lift services specialists, Malin Abram, part of the Malin group, have successfully rolled out and floated off HMS Brocklesby, a Hunt Class vessel, representing one of the eight mine countermeasure vessels of the Royal Navy, at His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth. The project, which has involved months of meticulous planning from KBS Maritime and Malin Abram, saw the vessel carefully rolled-onto a semi-submersible launch barge, provided by Tronds Marine, after which it floated off and launched successfully.

The contract represents a new relationship between the two companies. It builds on Malin’s history of successful defense projects, dating from the Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier in the 1980s to the more recent load-out and float-off of the Type 26, first-in-class HMS Glasgow in 2022, and HMS Cardiff in 2024.

Jamie Bowie, Engineering Director, said: “We are thrilled to have completed this project for KBS Maritime; there are a myriad of considerations with roll-out and float-off operations, from the weather and tides – including red weather storms - to the weight and dimensions of the vessel itself, so seeing this Hunt Class vessel safely launched is fantastic. Working with

KBS Maritime, the Royal Navy, and the Ministry of Defence have allowed us to expand our defense expertise to Portsmouth, such a hub of exciting and important activity, as well as providing us with an invaluable experience to a full team of naval architects and engineers.”