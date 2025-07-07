Mammoet to Assist Heerema with TenneT’s 2GW Offshore Grid System Delivery

Mammoet has signed a contract with Heerema Marine Contractors to support topside floatover operations for TenneT 2 GW offshore grid project in the North Sea.

Mammoet will help prepare two giant units for floatover operations by skidding the topsides from HTV to the newly-built Heerema H731 barge, using hydraulic skid shoes.

After the skid-over operation, Mammoet’s mega jack system will lift the topsides to the designated floatover height onboard the H-731.

A deck support frame, or floatover frame, will then be pulled underneath the topsides to enable their final installation onto jacket foundations.

TenneT’s 2 GW program will see a total of fourteen high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems, each with a capacity of 2 GW, installed in the North Sea by 2032 – six in Germany and eight in the Netherlands.

The innovative HVDC systems receive and send ashore power generated by offshorew wind farms in the North Sea. They convert this power from AC to DC and offer a higher transmission capacity using fewer cables.

“With this contract, Mammoet will be playing a key role in securing the future of energy in Northern Europe while showcasing our unique capabilities in both high-precision skidding and jacking operations.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Heerema and thank them for enabling us to play an even greater role in the wider energy transition,” said Richard Verhoeff, Sales Director at Mammoet.

“Mammoet is a market leader in offshore wind heavy lift and transport, and has proven it has the knowledge, equipment and engineers to manage the world’s biggest projects.

We look forward to collaborating with them, benefitting from their vast experience of carrying out heavy lifts and transports safely and efficiently,” added Martijn Wijdeveld, Director Supply Chain Management and Procurement at Heerema.